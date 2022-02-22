Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in KB Home were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of KBH opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $37.32 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.13.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.