Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,081 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,081 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.53 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.