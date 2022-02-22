RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RICK. Noble Financial initiated coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $609.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

