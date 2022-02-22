Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

NYSE:SRE opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

