Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Holdings Decreased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 46.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cerner by 34.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 195,006 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Cerner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 50.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner stock opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

