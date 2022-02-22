MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $150,459,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $59,208,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

