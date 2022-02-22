T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 574.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.71.

Shares of TROW opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.72 and its 200-day moving average is $196.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.53 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

