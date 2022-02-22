Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 214.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after buying an additional 313,081 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,587,000 after acquiring an additional 112,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hubbell by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after buying an additional 196,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE:HUBB opened at $179.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.01. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $168.56 and a 12-month high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.