Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of KN opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

