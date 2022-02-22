Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after buying an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $1,990,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

