Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,616 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 59,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

