Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $28.04 Million Position in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 823,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,040,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Engagesmart stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Engagesmart Inc has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.68.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ESMT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

