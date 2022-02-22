Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $28.04 Million Position in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 823,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,040,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Engagesmart stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Engagesmart Inc has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.68.
Several analysts have commented on ESMT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.
About Engagesmart
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Engagesmart (ESMT)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT).
Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.