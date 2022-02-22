Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,275,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,798,000 after acquiring an additional 298,046 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 118,463 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 64,131 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the period.

IDLV stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60.

