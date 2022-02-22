Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.04. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $97.34 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

