10,181 Shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 8.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNE stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

