Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Shares in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 102.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,271 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MannKind by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

MNKD stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $969.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.80. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.