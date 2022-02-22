Centiva Capital LP Makes New $31,000 Investment in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Shares of FBRX opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Forte Biosciences Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.