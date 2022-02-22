NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 420.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
NEXI opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67. NexImmune has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $26.99.
NexImmune Company Profile
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
