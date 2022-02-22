NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 420.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NEXI opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67. NexImmune has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NexImmune by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NexImmune by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NexImmune by 69.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 111,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexImmune by 75.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 155,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

