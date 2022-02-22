ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 3.02. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,448,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 87,577 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,381,000 after buying an additional 968,800 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,886,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after buying an additional 209,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,469,000 after buying an additional 219,130 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.