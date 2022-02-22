Materion (NYSE:MTRN) PT Raised to $106.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Materion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,092 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 49,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 585,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

