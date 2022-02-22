Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $36,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

