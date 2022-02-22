Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,161.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAUKF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3,075.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.