Vicor (VICR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $95.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.02. Vicor has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,351 shares of company stock worth $1,871,593. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

