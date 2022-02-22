Green Dot (GDOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GDOT opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Green Dot by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

