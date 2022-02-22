PCTEL (PCTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PCTEL stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 million, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently 244.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCTEL stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of PCTEL worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

