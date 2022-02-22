Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 665,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,792 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,575,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUY. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.86.

AUY opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.