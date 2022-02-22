Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,301,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,602,000 after buying an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,313,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,907,000 after purchasing an additional 74,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SENT opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

