13,775 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth approximately $424,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.