Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,728 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $49.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

