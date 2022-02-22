20,000 Shares in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,362,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,362,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,356,000.

NYSEARCA IBBQ opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94.

