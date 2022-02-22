20,000 Shares in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,362,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,362,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,356,000.
NYSEARCA IBBQ opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ)
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBBQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.