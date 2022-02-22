Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082,527 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 441.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 102,987 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 249.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 28,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 323,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

