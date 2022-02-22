Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,591 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMM. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43,235 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 323,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

