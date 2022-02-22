Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.47 Million in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Employers by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

EIG stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.06. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

EIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

