Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after buying an additional 821,565 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after purchasing an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after purchasing an additional 529,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,774,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,625 shares of company stock valued at $738,807 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PEB opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -1.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEB. UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

