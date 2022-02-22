Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 11,700 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of CFG opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.