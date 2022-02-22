Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,757 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,649,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 512,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 213,254 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 381,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOLT. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

