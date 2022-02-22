Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 32,300 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

