Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,482 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $132.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CM. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

