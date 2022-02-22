Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,295,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 275,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

