Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,366 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 186,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

