Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Alleghany by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $652.45 per share, with a total value of $1,631,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $687.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $601.26 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $669.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

