Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $20,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ALG opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.58 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

