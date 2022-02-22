Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stake Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $22,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after buying an additional 389,134 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 44.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 195,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 60,517 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 22.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 298,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDP. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.