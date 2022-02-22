Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stake Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $22,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after buying an additional 389,134 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 44.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 195,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 60,517 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 22.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 298,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ BLDP opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
