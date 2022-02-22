Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 175,598 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,598 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.79% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $23,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7,338.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.