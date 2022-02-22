Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,695 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Domo were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Domo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.70. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.91.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

