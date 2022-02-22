Morgan Stanley Has $59.43 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 129.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $59,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($69.32) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

