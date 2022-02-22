Morgan Stanley Acquires 126,126 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of BorgWarner worth $57,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,150 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,869,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 63.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,293 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,575,344,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 28.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

