Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Rogers were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 8,126.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rogers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Rogers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

ROG opened at $272.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $172.21 and a 1 year high of $274.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.61.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

