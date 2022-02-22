Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 58.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

