Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 78,433 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 227.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

SFL Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

